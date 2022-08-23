Congress slams Shekhawat for comparing book on PM Modi to holy Gita

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has courted controversy with his remarks describing a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be as sacred as the preachings of Lord Krishna in Gita, with the Congress calling it an "insult'' to the Hindu scripture.

The BJP leader had spoken about Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery, a book that talks about Modi's work in politics and governance, at a programme in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Monday.

“I can say this with confidence today that in the time to come, this book, for the people of the future generation, will be sacred and important like Gita's updesh given by Shree Krishna,” he said.

Also Read | Reuse and recycle water to become 'aatmanirbhar': Union minister Shekhawat

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and the chief minister's OSD, Lokesh Sharma, lashed out at Shekhawat, saying he has crossed all limits of sycophancy.

“Those who are unabashed about their greed of power, do not pollute the path of religion by insulting the holy book of Sanatan culture, Bhagavad Gita,” Dotasra tweeted on Tuesday.

“O Krishna…give them wisdom,” he said.

CM's OSD Lokesh Sharma said that the remarks of Shekhawat show that he neither has respect for the Bhagavad Gita nor any knowledge of the importance of scriptures.

“To compare the holy Bhagavad Gita in such a manner is an insult to the Gita which gives the eternal message of Lord Krishna,” he said, adding, that this has hurt the sentiments of the people.

The book 'Modi@20 Dreams Meets Delivery', unveiled in May this year, is a compilation of chapters written by eminent intellectuals and domain experts.