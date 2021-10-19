Congress sounds poll bugle for UP: 40% tickets to women, announces Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress will give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections beginning next year, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said here on Tuesday.

"We want women in politics to become a full-fledged partner in power," she told reporters here.

"Today, I am going to talk about our first promise. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," Gandhi added.

Other Congress leaders lauded the announcement, calling the move historic and unprecedented.

The announcement by @priyankagandhi that the Congress will put up 40% women candidates in forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is truly unprecedented and historic. It is a turning point in Indian politics!#लड़की_हूँ_लड़_सकती_हूँ#40KiShakti pic.twitter.com/d1V4Lq8KlI — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 19, 2021

