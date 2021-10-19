Congress sounds poll bugle for UP: 40% tickets to women

Congress sounds poll bugle for UP: 40% tickets to women, announces Priyanka Gandhi

'We want women in politics to become a full-fledged partner in power,' Priyanka said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 14:41 ist
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: Screengrab from Press Conference/ Youtube/ @ Indian National Congress

The Congress will give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections beginning next year, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said here on Tuesday.

"We want women in politics to become a full-fledged partner in power," she told reporters here.

"Today, I am going to talk about our first promise. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," Gandhi added.

Other Congress leaders lauded the announcement, calling the move historic and unprecedented.

 

