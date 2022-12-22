Will follow Covid rules, padyatra won't stop: Khurshid

Congress will follow Covid guidelines, but Bharat Jodo Yatra will not be stopped: Salman Khurshid

The government is scared of Congress yatra, that is why various orders and letters are being issued, Khurshid said

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 22 2022, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 16:54 ist
Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress will follow all Covid-related guidelines, but the Bharat Jodo Yatra will not be stopped, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Thursday.

His statement came after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols could not be followed.

"The Congress will follow all the precautions related to the prevention of Covid, but the yatra will not stop, will not stop, will not stop," Kurshid, the yatra's coordination committee chairman in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters here.

He was answering a question on whether the letter will affect the march. In a democratic system, every party and individual has the right to speak their mind, the former union minister said. "The government is scared of this Congress yatra, that is why various orders and letters are being issued," he said.

He informed that Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh from Ghaziabad's Loni area on January 3. "After that it will enter Haryana via Baghpat and Shamli," he added. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Salman Khurshid
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Mansukh Mandaviya
Bharat Jodo Yatra

What's Brewing

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

 