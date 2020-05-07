Chidambaram questions govt on migrants' plight

Coronavirus lockdown: Chidambaram questions govt on migrants' plight

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2020, 03:54 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 03:54 ist
The former Union minister also said that no one in the government answered any questions asked by the opposition or by the people. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday asked the government why stranded migrant workers continued to walk on highways from one state to another and also about its promise of transporting them to their homes in buses or trains.

He also alleged that the pandemic has made every minister and official unaccountable.

"I see images on TV of people walking on the highways from one state to another state. Why is government totally oblivious to and uncaring of their plight?

"What happened to the promise that the migrant workers will be transported by bus and train? Why are these people still walking to their home states," he asked in a series of tweets.

The former Union minister also said that no one in the government answered any questions asked by the opposition or by the people.

"The pandemic has made every minister and official unaccountable," he said.

His tweets referred to groups of migrants including pregnant women and children walking for many kilometres on highways to reach their homes. 

