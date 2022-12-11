Country doesn't need shortcut politics: PM Modi

Country doesn't need shortcut politics, it needs sustainable development: PM Narendra Modi

Modi said the projects launched and inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development

PTI
Nagpur,
  Dec 11 2022
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 14:55 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country needed sustainable development and not "shortcut politics", and accused some political parties of trying to destroy the country's economy.

He also said that earlier taxpayers' money used to get wasted in corruption and votebank politics. Addressing a gathering after launching and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 75,000 crore here, Modi said the infrastructure development in the last eight years has been done with a human touch.

"A developed India can become a reality through united strength, progress and development of all states. When we have a narrow approach towards development, opportunities are also limited," he said.

"In the last eight years, we have changed the mindset and approach with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' (with everyone's efforts and trust), " he said.

Modi said the projects launched and inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development. He urged people to remain cautious against politicians indulging shortcut politics, looting taxpayers' money and grabbing power through false promises.

''Country's development cannot take place through shortcut politics," he said. "Some political parties are trying to destroy the country's economy and people should expose such politicians and parties. My appeal to all political leaders is to focus on sustainable development instead of shortcut politics. You can win elections with sustainable development," he said. 

Narendra Modi
India News
Corruption
Indian Politics

