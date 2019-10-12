CPM behind BJP’s Bengal success: Mamata

In the latest issue of Trinamool Congress (TMC) mouthpiece Jago Bangla, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the CPM of being hand in glove with BJP and helping it rise in the state.

She alleged that even as the BJP is inflicting atrocities on CPM workers in Tripura, the later was doing nothing about it and instead is colluding with the saffron party in Bengal to malign her government.

In the article, Mamata categorically stated that not only did the CPM handed over Tripura to the BJP on a platter, it also transferred its votes in Bengal resulting in the saffron party's success in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am surprised with the CPM. They are just sitting idol after handing over Tripura to the BJP... They transferred their votes to the BJP in Bengal. The CPM’s henchmen have now become BJP’s assets... Now, winning a few seats on CPM’s votes they want to unleash terror in Bengal,” she said.

Alleging that the CPM’s opposition to the BJP was nothing but lip service, Mamata said that if the Left party was serious in stopping the BJP’s rise they would have hit the streets over the Tripura issue instead of agitating against her government.

"What did the BJP has in this state (Bengal)? If they were real Communists they would have hit the streets on the Tripura issue instead of indulging in theatrics against our government,” she stated.

The TMC supremo indicated that she has not yet given up hope of regaining a foothold in Tripura even as all the six TMC MLAs in Tripura defected to the BJP in 2017.

"Even today people of Tripura want us, But we have been unable to fulfill their wish as some leaders acted on narrow personal gains. I firmly believe we will achieve this goal in the future,” she said, adding that the BJP will be wiped out from Tripura in the next Assembly elections.

Dubbing the CPM as the “B team” of the BJP, Mamata asked for how long does the CPM intend to keep maligning the TMC government on behalf of the saffron party.

She further alleged that even as Bengal was surging ahead in terms of development; the BJP, the CPM, and the Congress, in unison, were running a smear campaign against it.