CPM leader's son booked for raping Dubai bar dancer

Causing major embarrassment to CPM in Kerala, the party's state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's elder son has been booked by the Mumbai police in a rape case.

A 33-year old woman, who earlier worked as a bar dancer in Dubai, lodged the complaint against Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan. She even claimed that she got an eight-year-old son born out of the relationship with Binoy. The Oshiwara police in Mumbai registered a case under IPC sections 376 for rape, 420 for cheating, 506 for criminal intimidation and 504 for causing insult based on the complaint of the woman, who is now residing in Mumbai.

Binoy, who earlier worked in Dubai and even faced an allegation of financial fraud, said that she knew the woman, but maintained that it was a blackmailing bid. He said that he had lodged a complaint with the Kerala police in April after the women sent him a notice seeking Rs. 5 crore.

The Kerala police did not take any action on the complaint yet citing confusion over jurisdiction. However, with the issue now becoming controversial the Kerala police is exploring the option of registering a case, it is reliably learnt.

Meanwhile, the woman, said to be native of Bihar, told a section of media that she had solid evidence to prove her relationship with Binoy and she was even willing for a DNA test of the child to prove paternity.

The woman said that Binoy befriended with her in 2008 while she was working as a bar dancer in Dubai. She left her bar dancer job as Binoy assured to marry her. She also said that Binoy rented her a flat at Andheri in Mumbai in 2010 and used to visit her regularly and sexually exploited her. But from 2015 onward Binoy stopped sending money to her and visiting her citing financial problems. Last year she came to know that Binoy was already married. Binoy also threatened her of dire consequences against revealing about their relationship, said the woman in the complaint.

Reacting to the allegations, CPM politburo member Brinda Karat told the media that the party would not protect anyone facing such allegations. Those who are accused of any crime would have to face the consequences and prove whether they are innocent. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury commented that he was not aware of the matter. CPM leaders in Kerala were yet to make any comments on the issue so far.

Mr. Balakrishnan, who was also a former home minister, had faced a host of embarrassment owing to allegations against his sons earlier also. Last year Binoy was caught up in an allegation of defaulting Rs. 13 crore to a Dubai resident, Hasan Ismaeel Abdulla Almarzooqi. The latter alleged in a complaint sent to the CPM leadership that Binoy borrowed the money for buying a luxury car, but defaulted the payment. After the matter became controversial, Binoy repaid the amount.