Days of TMC's 'goonda raj' numbered, says J P Nadda after attack on convoy

Stones were pelted at J P Nadda's convoy earlier in which several vehicles were damaged

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 10 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 15:04 ist
BJP President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal has become a state of "lawlessness and intolerance", said BJP chief J P Nadda at a party workers' meet after an attack on his convoy. If I have reached here for the meeting, it's due to Maa Durga's grace, he added.

"What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented. West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance. The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails," he later told a meeting of party workers.

Also Read | Stones pelted at J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal

Nadda said he was not hurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, but others in the convoy were assaulted. When such a thing can happen to senior leaders of the BJP, the plight of common party cadres can be easily imagined, he said.

"If I have reached here for the meeting it is due to Maa Durga's grace...I can imagine how difficult it is for common party workers in Bengal," he said.

Stones were pelted at BJP president J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Thursday. Vehicles belonging to the media were also damaged.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said. 

Also Read | Workers beaten up by TMC cadres at Bengal's Diamond Harbour ahead of JP Nadda's visit: BJP

"Does rule of law exist in Bengal at all? The convoy of our national president is being attacked. Our party cadres and leaders are injured. This is unprecedented in democracy," Vijayvargiya said.

"The party will end this jungle raj in West Bengal. Is this a sign of democracy? The TMC government should be ashamed for letting loose such anarchy," Ghosh said.

The situation was brought under control after the police intervened and cleared the road for the convoy to pass.

(With inputs from PTI)

