Decide whether you stand with Modi or people of Delhi: Kejriwal to Congress

Amid state Congress leaders vehemently opposing any truck with AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked the main Opposition party to decide on whether it wants to stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or with Delhiites who were “insulted” by the BJP government.

The AAP chief’s terse statement came after his meeting with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury when the latter appealed to all parties, especially the Congress, to fight together against the ordinance that clipped Delhi government’s powers on the posting and transfers of senior officials.

The remarks came against the backdrop of Delhi and Punjab Congress leaders urging its central leadership not to enter into an alliance with the AAP or support it on the ordinance issue. Kejriwal last week sought time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi to seek their support during a vote on the ordinance in Rajya Sabha.

Congress sources said Kejriwal created the “crisis” in the first place by publicising the seeking of appointment rather than the party’s central leadership tactfully dealing with internal dissent on the issue. Also, they said a vote on the Bill to replace the ordinance would come only in July and he was rushing to make a political show. They said Kejriwal also should understand that he governs Delhi without confrontation and controversies.

At a joint press conference with Yechury after their 30-minute meeting, Kejriwal said Modi’s message to Delhiites was that they could elect any party they like but none would be allowed to govern. He claimed Delhiites are insulted.

Asked about Congress leaders’ objections towards supporting him, the Chief Minister said the issue was not Kejriwal and that he is not important but the issue is about democracy, Constitution and taking away power of Delhiites.

“My appeal is to leave Kejriwal, don’t support him. But support the people who were insulted by the Modi government. Today they will do it with the Delhi government. Tomorrow if they bring an ordinance against the Rajasthan government, we will stand with the state. It is not an issue of Congress or BJP,” he said.

“This is an issue concerning the country. They (Congress) will have to decide whether they want to stand with Modi-ji or with the people of Delhi. It is not about supporting me. I think the entire 140 crore people and all parties should stand together,” he added.

Yechury appealed to all parties to come forward to protest against this ordinance.

“Parties which have not condemned it so far should understand that today it is the Delhi government, tomorrow it could be Kerala where we rule. It could be Rajasthan or Himachal where the Congress is in power or other states where the regional parties are in power,” he said.

He added, “I appeal to all, especially the biggest Opposition party Congress, to come together and save the Constitution.”

In the past two weeks, Kejriwal has met Opposition top leader Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and K Chandrashekar Rao seeking their support to defeat the Bill in Rajya Sabha that is aimed at replacing the May 19 ordinance.