Tejasvi Surya slams Fabindia's post on Deepavali

'Deepavali isn't Jashn-e-Riwaaz': Tejasvi Surya slams Fabindia's post on Diwali

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 19 2021, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 08:15 ist

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, on Monday, slammed clothing brand Fabindia’s ad campaign referring to Diwali as ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’. He said that it was “deliberate misadventure”.

Surya, the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, said in a tweet, “Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. ”

The company, in a tweet, had depicted some male and female models in sarees and kurta pyjamas. As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture,” the company had tweeted.

However, Fabindia has now deleted the original tweet.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tejasvi Surya
India News
BJP
Deepavali
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

DH Toon | Kerala disaster management back in focus

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 