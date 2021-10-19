'Deepavali isn't Jashn-e-Riwaaz': Tejasvi Surya slams Fabindia's post on Diwali

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, on Monday, slammed clothing brand Fabindia’s ad campaign referring to Diwali as ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’. He said that it was “deliberate misadventure”.

Surya, the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, said in a tweet, “Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. ”

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

The company, in a tweet, had depicted some male and female models in sarees and kurta pyjamas. As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture,” the company had tweeted.

However, Fabindia has now deleted the original tweet.

