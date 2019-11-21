Delhi BJP protests over water quality

Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters on Wednesday, amid the raging controversy of drinking water quality in the city.

Delhiites are "craving" for drops of pure water and they will not forgive Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "who has left them at the mercy of god", said BJP national secretary and co-in-charge of party's Delhi affairs Tarun Chugh.

Swords are drawn between the ruling AAP and BJP over quality of water supply in Delhi which has been red-flagged by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Under the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The protesters, including workers of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha, raised slogans against the Kejriwal government during the demonstration and demanded that the chief minister ensure supply of safe drinking water to the people.

BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said it was unfortunate that Kejriwal was not addressing the serious issue.

Kejriwal recently claimed that 98.5 per cent of the 1.5 lakh water samples tested by the DJB during January-September were found to be safe.

The Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh said that Kejriwal has "failed" to serve the people and his politics will not succeed in Delhi.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said Kejriwal should stop politics as the issue of poor quality of water is concerned with the people.