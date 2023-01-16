Delhi L-G not headmaster to check our homework: CM Arvind Kejriwal

L-G not headmaster to check our homework: Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that Saxena cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 16 2023, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 13:36 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP MLAs during a protest march towards Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office over his alleged interference in the working of the city government. Credit: PTI Photo

Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs marched to the Lieutenant Governor's office on Monday to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government.

The march started after the Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day.

"It's unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the L-G office. I hope the L-G will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters.

He also alleged that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that.

The Delhi government's works are being deliberately impeded for political reasons, Kejriwal alleged and added that "the L-G is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals".

How will an elected government function if it has no power to take decisions, the chief minister asked.

Assembly proceedings were adjourned after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences" by L-G Saxena.

AAP MLAs protested against the L-G's "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland.

V K Saxena
Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal

