Delhi Police forms two SITs to probe northeast Delhi violence; cases transferred to crime branch

The Delhi Police has transferred the northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), officials said on Thursday.

The police have so far filed 48 FIRs.

The SITs will be headed by deputy commissioners of police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo.

They will have four assistant commissioners of police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police B K Singh.

"The situation in northeast Delhi is normal right now and no untoward incident has been reported today. Sufficient force has been deployed in every area and senior officers are monitoring the situation. The number of distress calls have also reduced.

"We have received calls on the two helplines which we released on Wednesday. A total of 48 FIRs have been registered. We have pieces of evidence and are registering more FIRs. We have conducted around 350 meetings with Aman Committee in whole Delhi, specifically in northeast district," Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

He said raids are being carried out in different areas as part of the probe.

There were some reports in media that said people were finding it difficult to get basic necessities. The issue has been resolved as the traffic flow has become normal, he said.