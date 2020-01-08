Delhi Police holds meeting with JNU students

Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here, officials said on Monday.

Violence broke out at the JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

