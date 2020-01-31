Delhi polls: BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg, clean drinking water to every households

BJP promises wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg in manifesto

  Jan 31 2020
Union ministers and BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari (C-R), Prakash Javadekar (C-L) and Harsh Vardhan (L) along with Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (R) release the 'BJP Sankalp Patra for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The BJP on Friday released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and supply of clean drinking water to every household.

The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and MPs.

Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital.

"BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he said.

The manifesto said if it forms the government, the party will give wheat flour to the poor at Rs 2 per kg.

The manifesto said in line with the Central government's Jal Jeevan Mission, the party will also provide clean drinking water to every household.

Among other promises, the BJP has also promised to implement Central government's flagship schemes Ayushman Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi in the national capital.

To boost employment, it will also conduct recruitment on all vacant government posts.

