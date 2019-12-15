Delhi protest against CAA: Politicians play blame game

As violence erupted in a part of South Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act months before Delhi assembly polls, politics kicked in with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and past.

Delhi will go to polls in next two months and BJP is out of power in the state for over two decades. AAP had won 67 of 70 assembly seats in last state polls, while the BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As buses and vehicles were burnt during the protest near Jamia Millia Islamia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia raised doubts over the role of Delhi police - which is under the control of Centre’s Home Ministry. Sisodia tweeted photos of cops carrying gallons and said, “See this who is putting the buses and the cars on fire. This photo is the biggest proof of the BJP’s dirty politics. Will the leaders of the BJP give some answer to this.”

दिल्ली में साउथ ईस्ट जिले में ओखला, जामिया, न्यू फ्रैंड्स कालोनी, मदनपुर खादर क्षेत्र के सभी सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल कल बंद रहेंगे.

वर्तमान हालात को देखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने स्कूल बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

He also said, “BJP is putting Delhi on fire due to the fear of losing election…this is BJP’s low politics. See the video how the buses are being put on fire in the patronage of the police."

चुनाव में हार के डर से बीजेपी दिल्ली में आग लगवा रही है. AAP किसी भी तरह की हिंसा के ख़िलाफ़ है. ये बीजेपी की घटिया राजनीति है. इस वीडियो में ख़ुद देखें कि किस तरह पुलिस के संरक्षण में आग लगाई जा रही है. https://t.co/IoMfSpPyYD — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

The allegation was promptly countered by Twitteratis, who uploaded clips of news videos to hammer home the point that it was not the police but the protestors, who torched the buses.

A journalist, who claimed to be on the spot also countered the allegation said that it was the mob which set the two-wheelers on fire and the police personnel tried to douse the fire. He also said that the “mob was unruly” and called for condemning such violence and destruction of public property.

Refusing to buy the sincerity of the peace appeal of Kejriwal, Tiwari said, “people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is coming out. India’s Muslims are with India. They are not going to listen to you traitors.”

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was accused of leading the protest that turned violent, clarified that there was no violence at the site where addressed a meeting the allegation was wrong that the violence was triggered due to his speech.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, making an appeal for peace on Twitter hashtag #BJPburningDelhi, accused the BJP of "resorting to obnoxious politics” (ghrinit rajniti) out of desperation of impending defeat".

Youth Congress leader Chiranjeev Rao uploaded a video clip of youths coming out of JMI campus with their hands raised and tweeted saying, "Students being marched out with hands held up outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in #Delhi. Sums up the story.. Shame on @DelhiPolice and @BJP4India..!! #JamiaProtest #JamiaMilia #BJPburningDelhi.