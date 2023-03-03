DH Toon | Hello, Rahul? Poll results are out

DH Toon | Hello, Rahul? Poll results are out

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 03 2023, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 08:14 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in the UK on Tuesday to kick off his week-long tour with an address at the University of Cambridge and also hold discussions with Indian diaspora groups here.

The Opposition MP, who is a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS), will deliver a student-only lecture at the university on the subject of “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’.

