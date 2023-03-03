DH Toon | Hello, Rahul? Poll results are out

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in the UK on Tuesday to kick off his week-long tour with an address at the University of Cambridge and also hold discussions with Indian diaspora groups here.
The Opposition MP, who is a Visiting Fellow of the Cambridge Judge Business School (Cambridge JBS), will deliver a student-only lecture at the university on the subject of “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century’.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube