DH Toon | Is the govt ignoring Gandhiji's 'message'?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Aug 15 2021, 05:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 07:20 ist

Opposition parties took out a joint march from Parliament, accusing the Modi government of "murdering democracy" and bringing in a sort of "martial law" to push through bills in Parliament, whose Monsoon session was adjourned sine die last week— two days before schedule — amid vociferous protests on Pegasus and farmers' protest issues.

