DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today; address calls for 'visible leadership'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Dec 19 2020, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 07:43 ist

Amid confusion over the leadership issue, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will begin consultations with party colleagues beginning Saturday on organisational matters and the upcoming elections in five states.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who along with 22 party colleagues created a storm by demanding a more visible leadership in the Congress, will be among the leaders who is scheduled to meet Gandhi on Saturday.

