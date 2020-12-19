DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today; address calls for 'visible leadership'

Amid confusion over the leadership issue, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will begin consultations with party colleagues beginning Saturday on organisational matters and the upcoming elections in five states.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who along with 22 party colleagues created a storm by demanding a more visible leadership in the Congress, will be among the leaders who is scheduled to meet Gandhi on Saturday.
DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today
Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries
Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre
Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk
Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays
'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology
First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected
Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India