DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 19 2023, 05:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 05:25 ist

In an action that could have severely compromised the safety of passengers, Bangalore South MP and BJP Yuva Morcha chief, Tejasvi Surya, is said to have opened the emergency exit of the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli passenger flight operated by budget airline IndiGo on December 10 as the aircraft was being readied for take-off. 

