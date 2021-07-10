DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

A day after the Cabinet expansion, newly-appointed ministers in the NDA government took charge of their portfolios and hit the ground running with specific direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get acquainted with their respective ministries before the Parliament Session.
He also asked his ministers to reach office on time and channelise all their energy into their ministerial work, saying their focus should be on helping the most deprived people.
