Dictation and dramatics won't work, says Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu

As the Opposition continued their protest on Pegasus and farmers issue, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said "dictation or dramatics" will not work with the Chair while stressing that the protesting MPs are harming the interests of the country.

Naidu's comments came during the Zero Hour as Opposition MPs rushed to the well of the House demanding an immediate discussion on the Pegasus snooping allegations.

He said he was concerned over media reports that some sections of the House were "determined not to allow" the House to function.

He said Tuesday's sitting was the sixth of the 19th scheduled sitting of Monsoon and the House is still to get into business mode.

"You are harming the interest of the country, yourself and also the interest of the Parliament. I appeal to all of you to please rethink this attitude. See to it that the discussion takes place," he said.

"I will never accept such dictation by anybody. Dictation or dramatics are not going to be accepted by the Chair, whoever is in the Chair. You know that," Naidu said as he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Since July 19 when the Monsoon Session started, the Opposition has been protesting inside the House demanding an immediate discussion on the Pegasus and farmers' issues.

In the four sittings in the first week of the session, Rajya Sabha sat for just 6:56 hours out of the scheduled 21:30 hours. On Monday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed six adjournments and functioned for just 44 minutes.

On Monday, Naidu said that around 90 MPs who submitted notices to raise issues of public importance were denied opportunity in the House due to the protests by Opposition MPs.

