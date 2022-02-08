PM shouldn't politicise people's suffering: Kejriwal

Doesn't suit PM to indulge in politics over people's suffering: Kerjiwal hits back at Modi

Modi accused the Delhi government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 08 2022, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 08:29 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed as "false" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament about the city government asking the people to leave the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, Modi accused the Delhi government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave.

Tagging a clip of Modi's Lok Sabha address, Kejriwal called his statement "completely false".

"The Prime Minister's statement is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive towards those who bore the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who lost their loved ones at that time. It doesn't suit the PM to indulge in politics over the suffering of the people," he tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal
Narendra Modi
Parliament
India News
Indian Politics
AAP

