Drama in RS as PDP MPs tear Constitution, clothes

A PDP MP tore a copy of Constitution, another tore his own 'kurta' and Opposition MPs sat in the Well in Rajya Sabha on Monday, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370 and moved a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Anticipation was high in Rajya Sabha and as soon as Shah entered the House just before the proceedings, BJP MPs welcomed him with thumping of desks. An hour ago, the Cabinet had cleared the measures on Jammu and Kashmir but many of them had a clue of what it actually was.

Opposition MPs were in their seat waiting for Shah to introduce an amendment bill on extending quota in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other measures. Government officials had earlier intimated that Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 AM and then in Lok Sabha an hour later.

As Shah announced that the government is scrapping Article 370 and that he is bringing a bill to bifurcate the state, MPs from Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, Muslim League, RJD, Kerala Congress and DMK rushed to the Well of the House.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad then directed the Opposition MPs to sit in the Well. Besides Azad, other floor leaders also like Trinamool's Derek O'Brien, CPI(M)'s Elamarom Kareem, RJD's Manoj K Jha and DMK's Tiruchi Siva too joined other MPs during the sit-in.

During this, PDP MP Mir Mohammed Fayaz tore his 'kurta'. Soon after, another PDP MP Nazir Ahmed Laway tore the Constitution of India. As stunned MPs watched, BJP's Vijay Goel rushed into the Well of the House and tried to snatch the copy from him. Congress' B K Hariprasad too rushed to the spot to protect Lavay while he pushed Goel.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu immediately announced the marshals to remove both the PDP MPs from the House and were marshalled out. Naidu said he would not allow anyone to tear the Constitution and he will take strict action.

Azad "strongly" condemned the actions of the PDP MPs saying, "none from my party or who are sitting here (in the Well) did this. We stand by the Indian Constitution. We will sacrifice our lives in protecting the Constitution."

While Azad was speaking, BJP's Y S Choudhary, who was earlier with TDP, and MDMK's Vaiko opposed, which made him angry. These remarks were taken off the records by the Chairman.