EC awaiting word from Centre on J&K polls: Sunil Arora

The Election Commission (EC) is yet to receive any formal communication from the Ministries of Home and Law in relation to holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Sunil Arora said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters at the Kolkata Airport after his arrival at the city.

“We are waiting for a formal communication from the Ministries of Home and Law in this regard,” said Arora. His comments come days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir which was bifurcated into two Union territories along with Ladakh.

The CEC also ruled out bringing back ballot papers in elections and said pointed out that the Supreme Court has dismissed such demands.

“We will not return to the days of ballot papers. Supreme Court has repeatedly said that ballot papers have become our past,” said Arora.

Several Opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded return to ballot papers claiming that EVMs can be tampered.

As for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue of Assam Arora refused to comment saying that the Supreme Court verdict on the subject is yet come out.