'Elements trying to enter India through Nepal, Bhutan'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that certain elements who don't want to see peace in India have been trying to use its borders with Nepal and Bhutan to enter the country.

Addressing the 56th raising day of the SSB, Shah said India enjoys very cordial relations with Nepal and Bhutan.

"However, certain elements, who don't want to see peace in India, have been trying to use these two borders to enter the country," he said.

The home minister said the country's 130 crore people are sleeping peacefully because the border guarding forces are protecting the country and serving in hostile environment from minus 37 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius.

Shah said the Narendra Modi government will make sure within one to one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their children and families.