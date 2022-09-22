Even if Gehlot becomes Cong prez, you know who’ll run the show: Amarinder Singh

Days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh weighed in on the contest for Congress president post that will likely see Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor lock horns, even as Rahul Gandhi's position remains ambiguous.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Singh said that even if Ashok Gehlot became the president, he wouldn't be the one holding the reins. "When questions are being raised about the actual authority of the president, it is obvious who will be running the show,” he said.

Asked whether Rahul Gandhi should then be made the president, the two-time former Punjab chief minister retorted, “The best answer is given by Rahul himself, why are you asking me?”

Nominations for the Congresss president poll are set to be held between September 24 and September 30. Scrutiny will take place on October 1 while the last date of withdrawal is October 8. Currently, deliberations are being held with senior leaders meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi. Tharoor met Sonia on Monday while Gehlot met her on Wednesday.

On whether he thought Gehlot would be a good choice for Congress president, Singh remained evasive. “Good for whom? The Congress or… those who want him to be the president,” he said.