Even if Gehlot becomes prez...: Amarinder's dig at Cong

Even if Gehlot becomes Cong prez, you know who’ll run the show: Amarinder Singh

Nominations for the Congresss president poll is set to be held between September 24 and September 30. Scrutiny will take place on October 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 16:29 ist
Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh weighed in on the contest for Congress president post that will likely see Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor lock horns, even as Rahul Gandhi's position remains ambiguous.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Singh said that even if Ashok Gehlot became the president, he wouldn't be the one holding the reins. "When questions are being raised about the actual authority of the president, it is obvious who will be running the show,” he said.

Read | Stage set for Gehlot vs Tharoor as Congress issues notification for AICC president polls

Asked whether Rahul Gandhi should then be made the president, the two-time former Punjab chief minister retorted, “The best answer is given by Rahul himself, why are you asking me?”

Nominations for the Congresss president poll are set to be held between September 24 and September 30. Scrutiny will take place on October 1 while the last date of withdrawal is October 8. Currently, deliberations are being held with senior leaders meeting party chief Sonia Gandhi. Tharoor met Sonia on Monday while Gehlot met her on Wednesday.

On whether he thought Gehlot would be a good choice for Congress president, Singh remained evasive. “Good for whom? The Congress or… those who want him to be the president,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amarinder Singh
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
Ashok Gehlot
Shashi Tharoor

What's Brewing

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

 