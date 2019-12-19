Fadnavis attends dinner given by former ally Thackeray

  • Dec 19 2019, 03:37am ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 03:37am ist
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening attended a dinner organised by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray had invited all the state legislators for the dinner.

This was probably for the first time in the last many decades that a chief minister organised such a dinner, officials said.

Fadnavis and Thackeray were part of the ruling alliance until the Assembly elections in October, after which the Shiv Sena broke its ties with the BJP and formed a coalition with the NCP and the Congress.

