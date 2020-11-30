Farm laws have been made to loot farmers: Congress

Congress on Monday slammed the Modi government over the farmers’ protest against the agri-sector reforms, alleging that the new laws were meant to help the Prime Minister’s crony capitalist friends.

As farmers' protest entered the fifth day, Rahul Gandhi launched an online ‘SpeakUpForFarmers’ campaign, and urged Congress workers to stand in solidarity with the farmers in their “battle for truth”.

“Patriotism is protecting the country’s strength. The country’s strength is farmers. The question arises is why are farmers on the road and why are they coming on foot from so far. Narendra Modi says these laws are in the interest of farmers. If these laws are in their interest, then why are they angry? These laws are for 2-3 friends of Narendra Modi,” the former Congress President said.

“These laws have been made to loot farmers. That is why we have to stand up with them. Congress workers should come out and help these farmers and provide them food and stand by them,” he said.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Modi government for enacting farm sector laws without consulting them.

“How can farm sector laws be passed without speaking to farmers? How can farmers' interests be overlooked,” Priyanka said.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Ahir Ranjan Chowdhury shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to grant a special loan package for the agriculture sector.

Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.