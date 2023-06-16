Fearing Oppn unity gaining momentum, BJP may call early LS polls: Nitish

There is a possibility of the BJP calling for early Lok Sabha election for the fear of Opposition unity gaining momentum, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

"I may have spoken about early polls in jest but it is also a strong possibility. Those in power at the Centre may sense that there is a lot of movement in the opposition camp," he told reporters in Patna. The Opposition parties are meeting in Patna on June 23.

His comments came during an interaction with media after the swearing in of JD(U)'s Ratnesh Sada, who was inducted into the cabinet following the resignation of Santosh Kumar Suman days ago.

The three time MLA from the SC reserved seat of Sonbarsa, took the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan in Patna. Nitish and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav among others were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Soon after the swearing in, a notification was issued allotting the SC and ST welfare department to Sada. Suman was holding the ministry till his resignation.

Entering politics in 1987, Sada was a rickshaw puller earlier and had won from Sonbarsa seat since 2010 Assembly elections. A popular leader from the Mahadalit community, he was also president of the Mahadalit cell of JD(U).

Sarda's induction came as Suman, son of HAM founder and former Bihar Chief Minister Jiten Ram Manjhi, resigned from the ministry and said he was taking such a decision to save the identity of his party, as the JD(U) was insisting on a merger.

On Friday, Nitish said he had asked Manjhi to merge his party with JD(U), as he was reportedly hobnobbing with the BJP. The chief minister alleged that Manjhi was insisting to be part of the June 23 Opposition meeting and feared that he might inform the BJP about the discussions.

"Of late he had begun to hobnob with the BJP people... I had received inputs that he was informing on Mahagathbandhan and its plans. He was very insistent on being a part of the June 23 meeting as well", Kumar claimed.

"I was apprehensive that he might be thinking of leaking to the BJP whatever deliberations would be held on June 23 when so many leaders from across the country will be sitting together," he added