Fight Centre's dictatorship using Gandhian means: Pawar

NCP founder-President and former minister Sharad Pawar lashing out at the BJP-led NDA government over the JNU attack, on Thursday, said that the Centre had a "dictatorial attitude" that could only be answered through non-violent Gandhian means.

Pawar's comments came when he flagged of the 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' being undertaken by former BJP leader and ex-minister Yashwant Sinha, from the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Sinha, accompanied by actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, announced the details of the campaign.

"What has happened in JNU was not okay, that is why there are widespread protests. People are angry and unhappy...we have to answer the dictatorial attitude through Gandhian means," Pawar said.

"There is confusion and fear among the minds of people because of CAA and NRC...people are worried that if people do not have documents they would be sent to detention camps...the issue has been created by the government...it is pursuing dictatorial policies," he said.

"Today a situation has arisen and people are angry. A large number of people are coming to the streets...through the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi we can preserve this Constitution," he said.

The 'Rashtra Manch', led by Sinha, who as union ministers had handled the External Affairs and Finance portfolios, will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on 30 January, Gandhiji's death anniversary. The launch on 9 January is also significant as on this day in 1915, Gandhiji returned from South Africa and landed in Gateway of India-Apollo Bunder area.