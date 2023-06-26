'For nation's development, Modi should remain PM,' says Nadda in Kerala

BJP president J P Nadda has said that the opposition unity at Patna was just for a photo-shoot and said that for the nation's development Narendra Modi should remain as the Prime Minister.

Inaugurating the Vishal Janasabha in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Nadda highlighted the development and welfare initiative of the BJP government at the centre for Kerala and accused the Kerala government for corruption and financial crisis. He also said that out of the 35 persons from India who crossed the borders for extremism, 21 were from Kerala.

"The opposition parties in India are criticising Modi when world leaders are praising him. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, despite holding the legacy of those who imposed emergency in the country, is going abroad and accusing that there was no democracy in India now. Rahul should realise that dynastic politics ended in the country. Most political parties were focussed on their development only. For the nation's development, Modi should remain as the Prime Minister," Nadda said.

Attacking the Kerala government, the BJP president said that Kerala was now facing a debt of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The state government is mired in corruption allegations. It was a shocking fact that 21 of the 35 persons who left the country to join extremist outfits were from Kerala.

Highlighting the development initiatives of the BJP government for Kerala, Nadda said that the Modi government was developing the narrow highways of Kerala to six-lane highways of international standards. Around Rs. 55,000 crore was allocated for the developed of the NH 66. Railway development projects to the tune of Rs. 3200 crore was announced for the state recently.

Nadda, who was on a one day trip to Kerala, also called on leaders of Nair Service Society that represents the Hindu Nair community.