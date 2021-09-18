'Governance biggest casualty in Cong's Game of Thrones'

Governance in Punjab biggest casualty in Cong's 'Game of Thrones': AAP

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the issues of Punjab have been put on the back burner amid a power struggle in the ruling party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 19:13 ist
Raghav Chadha. Credit: PTI File Photo

Governance in Punjab has been the biggest casualty in the Congress party's 'Game of Thrones', the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned following months of a power tussle in the ruling party.

In a video message, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the issues of Punjab have been put on the back burner amid a power struggle in the ruling party.

"Congress has cheated the people of Punjab. They do not care about the welfare of Punjab, but their own personal happiness. Congress is a drowning Titanic that neither has vision nor commitment or performance," Chadha said in Punjabi.

He tweeted, "Governance in the state of Punjab has been the biggest casualty in Congress's 'Game of Thrones'."

Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

"I feel humiliated...," Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to the governor.

Punjab
India News
Indian Politics
AAP
Congress
Raghav Chadha

