Governors shouldn’t talk politics: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday said Governors should not talk politics as such actions could set a “wrong precedent,” amid a tug of war between Governor R N Ravi and the state government.

Responding to reporters’ questions on the ongoing tussle between the state government and Ravi, Annamalai said the DMK would want the Governor to respond to each and every issue but it was not possible and aked what would happen if the Raj Bhavan holds regular press conferences.

“I believe governors should not speak politics. I would personally like the Governor talking to the press every day because it will further expose the DMK. But Governors should not hold press conferences as it would set a wrong precedent,” Annamalai told reporters in Villupuram.

Also Read | 'Don’t further delay sanction to prosecute ex-AIADMK ministers', TN govt tells Governor Ravi

When reporters pointed out that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also holds additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry, meets the press regularly on happenings in the state, Annamalai responded that his personal opinion, despite him heading the state unit of the ruling party at the Centre, was that Governors should refrain from talking politics and holding press conferences as such actions might take away the dignity of the post.

“A governor can express his view inside the State Assembly in a constructive manner. But if a governor starts meeting the press on a daily basis like me (a politician), the dignity attached to the post goes away. We put forth our point of view as politicians. But if the Governor does the same, it is not good,” the former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer said.

Annamalai’s comments also assume significance in the wake of Governor Ravi locking horns with the DMK on the issue of arrested minister V Senthil Balaji and his action of “dismissing him” only to retract within a few hours.

In the past, Annamalai had criticised the Tamil Nadu governor’s decision to replace the state government’s emblem with that of the Union Government’s in invitations sent out for Pongal Day celebrations. Even on the “dismissal” of DMK minister Senthil Balaji, Annamalai said he would not go into the decision of the Governor, stopping short of criticising him.