Govt approves 7 amendments to insolvency law

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2019, 16:43pm ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2019, 16:51pm ist
In a significant move, the government on Wednesday cleared seven amendments to the insolvency law.

The amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are aimed at filling critical gap in the corporate insolvency resolution framework while at the same time maximising value from the resolution process.

The Cabinet has approved the changes to the Code.

The amendments would "enable the government to ensure maximisation of value of a corporate debtor as a going concern while simultaneously adhering to strict timelines," an official release said. 

Insolvency
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Union Cabinet
