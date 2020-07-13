Gujarat adds highest 902 Covid-19 cases in day

Gujarat adds highest 902 Covid-19 cases in day; ten die

  Jul 13 2020
Gujarat on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 902 Covid-19 cases, taking the overall count in the state to 42,808, the state health department said.

The number of fatalities has risen by 10 to 2,057, it said.

A total of 608 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 29,806.

The state now has 10,945 active cases, out of which the condition of 74 patients is critical, the department said in a release.

