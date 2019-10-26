Haryana: JJP, independent MLA support BJP to form govt

BJP, which had won 47 out of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls to form the government, had slid to 40 MLAs this time and needed at least six more to form the government. With JJP's 10 MLAs and "several of (seven) independents" offering support, BJP will now stake a claim before Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to form a government on Saturday. Read more

