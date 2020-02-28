Hate Speech: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on pleas for FIR against AIMIM leaders

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre, the Delhi government and police on pleas seeking FIR against AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan for alleged hate speeches.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and police on the pleas.

One of the pleas also sought NIA probe against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, actor Swara Bhaskar and radio jockey Sayema for alleged hate speech.