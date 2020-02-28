HC seeks govt response on pleas against AIMIM leaders

Hate Speech: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on pleas for FIR against AIMIM leaders

  • Feb 28 2020, 11:52am ist
President of the AlI India MIM Asaduddin Owaisi during a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre, the Delhi government and police on pleas seeking FIR against AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan for alleged hate speeches.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and police on the pleas.

One of the pleas also sought NIA probe against AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, actor Swara Bhaskar and radio jockey Sayema for alleged hate speech. 

