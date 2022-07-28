He has already apologised: Sonia on Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Amid the ruling party seeking an apology from Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark, the Congress president on Thursday said that he has already sought forgiveness.

A full scale controversy erupted after BJP MPs demanded an apology from Gandhi on the alleged derogatory remarks made by Chowdhury, the Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha, on President Droupadi Murmu.

When asked, Sonia Gandhi said that "he has already apologised" and called for an all-party meeting.

Demanding the apology, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha: "Objectionable statement was made by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha who referred to 'Rashtrapati' as 'Rashtrapatni'. It is a common understanding that 'Rashtrapati' is gender neutral representing 'leader of the country' and therefore, I think it not a slip of tongue but a deliberate sexist insult to President."

Citing Murmu's struggles, Sitharaman said that the President is a self made person coming from tribal community, who served successfully as an MLA, Minister and Governor.

"At a time when the entire country is rejoicing her election to the constitutional post of the country, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha called her 'Rashtrapatni', an insult to the President of India," she said.