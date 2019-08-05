High drama in Rajya Sabha, PDP MP tears Constitution

High drama was witnessed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday with a PDP MP toring the Indian Constitution, as the government moved bills and resolutions to scrap Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two union territories.

Soon after Home Minister Amit Shah placed the bills and resolutions before the House, Opposition led by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi were on their feet protesting against the move. However, BSP changed colours and announced its support for the government on the Bills and resolutions.

MPs from Congress, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, NCP, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD and AAP rushed to the Well and started a sit-in. Besides Azad, Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien, CPI(M)'s Elamarom Kareem, RJD's Manoj K Jha and DMK's Tiruchi Siva too joined other MPs in the sit-in.

As the protest continued, PDP's Mir Mohammed Fayaz tore his own kurta. Later as Shah once again rose to introduce one of the bills as it was not circulated before, PDP's Nazir Ahmed Laway tore the Indian Constitution.

BJP's Vijay Goel then rushed into the Well of the House and tried to snatch the book. Congress' B K Hariprasad too rushed to the spot to protect Lavay while he pushed Goel.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu immediately announced the marshals to remove both the PDP MPs from the House and were marshalled out. Naidu said he would not allow anyone to tear the Constitution and he will take strict action.

As the melee continued, Azad "strongly" condemned the actions of the PDP MPs saying, "none from my party or who are sitting here (in the Well) did this. We stand by the Indian Constitution. We will sacrifice our lives for protecting the Constitution."

While Azad was speaking, BJP's Y S Choudhary, who was earlier with TDP, and MDMK's Vaiko opposed, which made him angry. These remarks were taken off the records by the Chairman.