Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur wish PM Narendra Modi on 70th birthday

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday, an official spokesperson said.

In a statement, Dattatraya said Modi's vision, untiring effort and strong leadership helped India scale new heights and the nation was bound to attain its "past glory".

Wishing a long and healthy life, Dattatraya said the prime minister's efforts and determination to make India a self-reliant nation and world power was an inspiration for all.

"Modi, as a reformist not only gave a new direction to the development of the country, but also made everyone proud by finding a permanent solution to the problems that have been prevailing for decades along with economic reforms," he added.

Thakur said that the nation was fortunate to have Modi as the prime minister to guide this nation on the path of progress and prosperity.

The state has immensely benefited by the benevolence of the prime minister, the chief minister added.