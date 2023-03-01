'Homeless' remark: Wayanad BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi, submits memo to plead house for him

Ridiculing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'homeless' remark, BJP leadership of his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala urged the local municipality to provide a house to the Gandhi scion.

Details of the over Rs 15-crore worth wealth of Gandhi that was declared during the 2019 Lok Sabha election is also being widely circulated on social media by his rival camps to ridicule Gandhi over his statement at the Congress plenary session at Raipur that he was a homeless person even at the age of 52.

A BJP delegation led by Wayanad district president K P Madhu submitted a memorandum to the Kalpetta municipality in Wayanad on Tuesday urging that Rahul Gandhi may be provided a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"It was ridiculous that despite having huge wealth, Rahul Gandhi stated that he was homeless. Hence the BJP gave a representation to the Kalpetta municipality to provide him a house," Madhu told DH.

Sharing the affidavit regarding his wealth to the tune of over Rs 15 crore furnished by Rahul in 2019, some social media trolls said that though the CPM government in Kerala wanted to provide a home to Gandhi under the LIFE Mission scheme for home to the homeless, Gandhi was ineligible owing to his immense wealth.

As per the affidavits of 2014 and 2019, the total wealth of Gandhi increased from Rs 9.4 crore to Rs 15.8 crore.