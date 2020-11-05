Illegal building owned by Mukhtar Ansari's aide Isha Khan demolished in UP's Mau

An illegal building owned by a close confidant of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was demolished here on Thursday, an official said.

The three-storey building worth Rs 20 crore in Ghazipur trisection of City Kotwali area belonged to Isha Khan.

It was razed on the directives of the district magistrate under the ongoing campaign against land mafia and illegal properties, additional SP, Tribhuwan Nath Tripathi said.

Khan had got the building constructed without getting its map approved by the concerned authorities and a case in this connection was under consideration since 2004, another senior official said.

On August 27, an order for its demolition was passed, the official said, adding that an appeal against it was rejected.