In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 13

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 3,400. Meanwhile, people queue up for food and essential supplies as state governments employ more stringent measures to ensure prohibitory orders for the lockdown are not flouted. With a little over a week to go, here's how the country observed the lockdown, in pictures.
Prayagraj: A man carries his mother as he crosses a deserted road during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
A physically challenged man walks outside a shelter set up for migrants
Municipal staff fumigates inside the Dharavi slum in Mumbai. (AFP)
New Delhi: A man wearing a face mask sits in front of a closed shop. (AFP)
A man wearing a facemask walks past closed shops in New Delhi. (AFP)
New Delhi: A rickshaw driver resting his facemask on his forehead looks for passengers along a deserted road during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (AFP)
Kolkata: An elderly woman crosses a road. (PTI)
A mother wearing a facemasks and gloves holds her son after completing 14-days of quarantine in Srinagar. (AFP)
A man climbs over a barricade put up by residents inside the Dharavi slum, an anticipated hotbed of the COVID-19. (AFP)
A man wearing a facemask sits in front of a closed shop in New Delhi. (AFP)
Shagun, who is a resident of Mangolpuri neighbourhood of New Delhi, rests along a footpath on his way to Mathura by bicycle to meet relatives during the lockdown. (AFP)
Ambala: Labourers work at a brick kiln in a village. (PTI)
Santipur: Fishermen prepare a net to catch fish in the Hooghly River. (PTI)
A woman walks on a deserted road in New Delhi. (PTI)
Railway technicians modify a train coach into an isolation ward for the treatment of Covid-19 affected patients, at Coaching Complex Rajendra Nagar in Patna. (PTI)
Kolkata: People leave their bags and personal belongings on a ground to maintain social distance while standing in a queue to collect essential food materials. (PTI)