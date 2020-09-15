LAC tension: Govt declines Opp's demand for discussion

India-China tension: Government declines Opposition's demand for discussion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2020, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 17:46 ist
Representative image.

The government on Tuesday declined the opposition's demand for a discussion on the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces at the LAC in Ladakh.

Sources said during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, Congress leaders raised the demand for a discussion on the recent standoff of Indian forces with the neighbouring country's troops in eastern Ladakh.

Floor leaders of all parties attend the BAC meeting which decides the agenda for the House.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, representing the government, suggested that the issue is sensitive and related to national security and thus can't be discussed at a public platform.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India-China border
Galwan Valley
Line of Actual Control
Lok Sabha
Congress
Monsoon Session

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

 