India facing rising inflation, high unemployment under NDA: NCP lashes out at Modi-govt on 8th anniversary

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation that completed eight years in office saying that the “misrule” was affecting the social fabric of India.
“The RSS ideology has ruined the communal harmony of the country. Religion and ethnicity are ruling over science and equality,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Bharat Tapase said.
According to him, in these eight years of “Modi misrule” the country has lost a lot.
Tapase pointed out that the country is facing rising inflation and high unemployment. “Democracy is being suppressed,” he said, adding that “hate politics is being promoted.”
“The BJP-led government has failed to safeguard national security, there is a historic fall of Rupee, the economy is crumbling and there is an erosion of social fabric,” Tapase said.
