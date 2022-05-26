NCP lashes out at NDA-govt on 8th anniversary

India facing rising inflation, high unemployment under NDA: NCP lashes out at Modi-govt on 8th anniversary

Tapase pointed out that the country is facing rising inflation and high unemployment

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 26 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 17:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led NDA dispensation that completed eight years in office saying that the “misrule” was affecting the social fabric of India. 

“The RSS ideology has ruined the communal harmony of the country. Religion and ethnicity are ruling over science and equality,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Bharat Tapase said. 

Also Read | Period marked by misery, misgovernance: Congress on BJP govt's anniversary

According to him, in these eight years of “Modi misrule” the country has lost a lot.

Tapase pointed out that the country is facing rising inflation and high unemployment. “Democracy is being suppressed,” he said, adding that “hate politics is being promoted.”

“The BJP-led government has failed to safeguard national security, there is a historic fall of Rupee, the economy is crumbling and there is an erosion of social fabric,” Tapase said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCP
Sharad Pawar
NDA
Narendra Modi
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

'Top Gun: Maverick' review: More than just a sequel

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Govts, companies own 8% of all Bitcoin in the world

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Karan Johar's 50th: Bollywood in full attendance

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Google Photos app gets Pixel 6’s Real Tone feature

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Deceased couple's marriage registered after 53 years

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Want to study abroad? Here's how to go about it

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

 