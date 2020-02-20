India says will not "rush into" a trade deal with US

India will not rush into a trade deal with the United States, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, days before U.S. President Donald Trump's visit.

The two sides have been trying to narrow differences over tariffs and U.S. demands for greater access to India's poultry and dairy markets.

"We do hope to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides. These are complex negotiations. We would not like to rush into a deal," foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

Trump arrives in India on February 24.

 

