India's security, territorial integrity non-negotiable, PM must defend nation: Rahul Gandhi

India's territorial integrity non-negotiable: Rahul

China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 12:44 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI file photo

India's national security and territorial integrity is non-negotiable and the prime minister must defend the nation, said former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday following reports of China building a second bridge over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.

China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and it could help the Chinese military to quickly mobilise its troops in the region, according to satellite imagery and people familiar with the development.

The bridge is being built amid the lingering standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries at several friction points in eastern Ladakh for over two years.

"China builds first bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation. China builds second bridge on Pangong. GOI: We are monitoring the situation," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"India's national security and territorial integrity is non-negotiable. A timid and docile response won't do. PM must defend the nation," he added.

The Congress and Gandhi have been attacking the Narendra Modi government over its response to China on continued transgressions along the border in Eastern Ladakh.

