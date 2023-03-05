Intricacies of Rahul's remarks were lost on BJP: Cong

Intricacies of Rahul's remarks were lost on BJP: Congress

The opposition party's reaction came after the BJP accused Gandhi of maligning India on foreign soil while praising China

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2023, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 18:09 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a new look with a trimmed beard, during an event at the University of Cambridge in London. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress on Sunday said that the intricacies of Rahul Gandhi's remarks in his Cambridge University lecture were lost on the BJP and noted that he had defined key differences between a state-controlled corporation system of China and the pressing need for democratic nations like India to ramp up production mechanisms.

The opposition party's reaction came after the BJP accused Gandhi of maligning India on foreign soil while praising China.

Also Read | Attempts being made to tell world Indian judiciary, democracy in crisis: Rijiju

Tagging a short video of Gandhi's remarks at the university, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Rahul Gandhi clearly defines in his Cambridge lecture the key differences between a state-controlled corporation system as there is in China and the pressing need for democratic nations like India to ramp up production mechanisms – the intricacies of which are lost on the BJP."

"Whereas PM Modi simply gushes over his 'close friendship' with the Chinese," Ramesh said, tagging a video montage of Modi talking about ties with China.

Gandhi's remarks at the university that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance, has triggered a political slugfest with the BJP accusing him of denigrating India and asking if Gandhi was working as an agent on the payroll of an agency to bring down the country.

It accused Gandhi of dissuading investors from investing in India at a time when the world is seeing the country as a "bright spot" and foreign firms are leaving China to do business here.

The Congress hit back by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up internal politics abroad and said the ruling party's statements either stem from ignorance or from "completely contrived politics" both of which have no place in a democracy.

Referencing to a decline in manufacturing in democratic countries such as India and the US in recent years as production shifted to China, Gandhi had said the shift had produced mass inequality and anger which needed urgent attention and dialogue.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
Jairam Ramesh
India News
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

Back in the art game

Back in the art game

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

 