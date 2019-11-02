Israeli spyware snoops whatsapp of activists, scribes

WhatsApp has confirmed that Indian journalists and human rights activists have been targets of surveillance by operators using Israeli spyware Pegasus, according to a report by The Indian Express.

A war of words broke out over revelations of spying by messaging platform WhatsApp with the Congress accusing the central agencies of spying on Supreme Court judges, opposition leaders, human rights activists and journalists, a charge rejected by the government.

