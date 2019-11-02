Israeli spyware snoops whatsapp of activists, scribes

WhatsApp has confirmed that Indian journalists and human rights activists have been targets of surveillance by operators using Israeli spyware Pegasus, according to a report by The Indian Express.
Read more at: Israeli spyware snooped on Indian users on WhatsApp
A war of words broke out over revelations of spying by messaging platform WhatsApp with the Congress accusing the central agencies of spying on Supreme Court judges, opposition leaders, human rights activists and journalists, a charge rejected by the government.
Read more at: Govt asks WhatsApp to explain breach
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here